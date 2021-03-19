An Irish camogie team is raffling off a beautiful three-bedroom home and a new car worth $56,000 to develop much-needed playing pitches and training facilities.

Athenry Camogie Club in Galway is raffling off a 1312 sq ft modern house in Galway worth €285,000 ($340,000) in addition to a new Audi A4 S line car worth €47,000 ($56,000) as the grand price in its online raffle this December.

The club is additionally giving away a €5,000 cash prize for second place, while third place will receive €2,000. Anyone who places between fourth and tenth place will receive €1,000, while the club is also holding a monthly raffle between March and November with a jackpot of €1,000.

The draw will take place on December 18 this year and tickets are available at €100 each. The competition is limited to 12,000 entries.

Located in Athenry, County Galway, the three-bedroom house features underfloor heating and an en-suite master bedroom. The house is located on the outskirts of the historic town of Athenry and is located near the Dublin to Galway train line.

The property is also just a short drive from Galway City, while Shannon Airport is a 40-minute drive.

The house would be perfect for anyone working in Galway or planning on holidaying on the west coast of Ireland, while it could also be rented as an Airbnb.

The winners of the raffle will be responsible for all fees associated with conveyance and registration of the property.

Athenry Camogie Club hope that the raffle will help the club develop enough pitches and training facilities to cater for the ever-increasing number of teams at the club.

The club plans to build a first-class sporting facility that will serve generations to come and additionally hopes to build a 1.6 km perimeter walkway with disability access to ensure that the facility is accessible to people of all ages and abilities.

Founded in 1973, Athenry Camogie Club boasts 433 members, making it the largest camogie club in Connacht and one of the largest clubs in Ireland.

Click here to find out more about December's raffle.