IdealHomesTV, otherwise known as IHTV, is back again this week with a brand new episode, and this time they're discussing exclusive property in Florida.

Ideal Homes International has a fantastic selection of property and offers in Florida and with so many different options to choose from, there is sure to be something to suit your style or budget.

Ideal Homes will showcase properties for sale in the Grove Resort & Water Park situated in Orlando, Florida. The apartments are located on beautiful grounds and as a resident, you will be able to enjoy the water park, 20-acre lake for fishing, family fun center, variety of dining options, daily shuttle service to Disney World, full-service lobby, and concierge service, spa, and fitness center.

There are a variety of luxurious apartments to choose from and they range from two and three bedrooms. They are all fully furnished and appointed with all furniture, kitchen appliances, and dinnerware, linens, towels, flat-screen TVs, full washer/dryer, large closets, and more.

Additionally, there is a variety of apartments for sale in The Terraces, a brand new extension at the Grove Resort. The apartments comprise of 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, dining /living room, and a fully equipped kitchenette, including a microwave and under-counter refrigerator. Studio apartments are also available.

Ideal Homes International currently has limited units left at both The Grove Resort and The Terraces with 10% guaranteed rental returns and a 10% discount.

The properties in Florida are amazing, but Ideal Homes also has great investment properties for sale in the Algarve, Portugal.

They currently have a unique opportunity to purchase property in a brand new residential development, Ria View, situated in Fuzeta, East Algarve. With spectacular views of Ria Formosa, the luxurious apartments have been designed to offer privacy and comfort.

Fuzeta is a fishing village full of character and charm, sharing its beach with the Ria Formosa it also has a beach that is on an island that's located on the east part of the Armona Island. This is slightly after the Ria Formosa and can be accessed by small fisherman boats, making the trip to the beach a memorable and enjoyable moment.

It's the perfect location in the Algarve whether you're looking to buy an apartment to relocate to or use as a rental investment.

Offering a mix of modern one, two and three-bedroom apartments, a fully fitted kitchen with premium appliances, and an open plan living room and dining area, and each apartment will have a covered parking space and/or balconies, terraces and gardens.

In addition to this, Ria View provides residents with access to outdoor leisure spaces, a communal swimming pool, pedestrian access to the Ria, parking and a condominium room where you can enjoy a private garden.

Although restrictions are now easing, IHTV still affords you with the opportunity to view amazing deals and stunning properties without leaving the comfort of your home.

Featuring their very own experienced real estate experts, viewers can also expect special appearances from developers, financial and legal experts.

Featuring their very own experienced real estate experts, viewers can also expect special appearances from developers, financial and legal experts.

This Thursday 6 May 2021 at 5 pm GMT+1 | 12 pm EST

