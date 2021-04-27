IdealHomesTV, otherwise known as IHTV, has kicked off with a brand new season and this week they're coming to you with luxury villas in the sunny Algarve.

Featuring their very own experienced real estate experts, viewers can also expect special appearances from developers, financial and legal experts as well as property homeowners who are looking to sell their home and have invited Ideal Homes along their journey of finding a new property to buy.

IdealHomesTV was established due to the success of the multitude of webinars Ideal Homes has done over the past 12 months due to the current travel restrictions. This way, you are able to see what amazing deals and stunning properties they have available across Portugal without leaving the comfort of your home.

Spread across six episodes, IHTV will premiere every Thursday with the next episode airing this Thursday, 29 April 2021 at 5 pm GMT+1 | 12 pm EST.

Other topics include buying process, property tax, and expected rental income. Portugal’s popular Golden Visa Scheme will also be covered along with the current changes and updates that are due to come into play by January 2022.

The first episode introduced a brand new development in Fuzeta, East Algarve. Ideal Homes was joined by one of the developers who provided more of an insight on the development and what to expect during the initial phase.

During the episode, you were able to get a feel for Fuzeta itself as Angela Worrall, CEO, and John Malpas, Real Estate Consultant, went on a tour and stopped for a bit of lunch!

An exciting addition to the episode was the introduction of a client's journey into not only selling their home, which has been listed with Ideal Homes, but also buying a new property as they plan to stay in Portugal long term.

This season of IHTV is not to be missed, plus after each episode, there will be a live Q+A for any further questions you may have.

Ideal Homes International is a multi-award-winning real estate agency based in Portugal with offices in the Algarve and Spain. It has an established reputation for best-in-class service trusted by savvy buyers and expert investors looking to buy holiday homes, permanent residences, and investment properties around the world.

They are leading property experts who can assist with finding the right property, obtaining financing with their in-house mortgage broker, currency exchange services, legal and tax services along with designing and custom-build properties with reputable builders and architects.

