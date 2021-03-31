Ideal Homes International has announced a property investment deal with exclusive discounts on a limited number of properties for sale in Orlando, Florida.

The properties are situated close to all of Central Florida’s attractions and just five minutes from Walt Disney World, this is a fabulous opportunity to own property in a luxurious resort. With deals that can't be found with any other agent in Portugal, Ideal Homes has secured a 10% discount offer on the first 10 properties sold.

The apartments are all sold fully furnished and provide its owners with a professionally managed, turnkey, and hassle-free hotel management program. The resort is administered by an award-winning hotelier with a global footprint and a keen eye for maximizing guest experience and owner satisfaction.

Ideal Homes International will be hosting a virtual event

Taking place daily from 3 pm to 1 am London/Lisbon | 10 am to 8 pm EST, on Monday 5 April until Friday 9 April, this will offer investors a chance to find out all the information in one place.

There will also be an opportunity to speak to Chris White, Founder of Ideal Homes International, on a one-to-one basis along with a variety of experts, all dedicated to helping you purchase your dream holiday home.

Why has Ideal Homes International has chosen properties in Orlando, Florida?

Orlando has been the number one most visited family destination for several years attracting over 75 million visitors in 2018. As a result of the pandemic, international travel has been halted for the past year but Americans have continued traveling to Orlando and overall travel to the region during 2020 was only down by 1/3. This shows the resiliency of the Orlando tourism market and experts project that tourism will recover to new highs with the pent-up demand.

As a result, Orlando has been experiencing a real estate boom since the summer of 2020 fueled by people leaving other states and moving to the area. There is currently a shortage of property available with less than a two-month supply of listings.

A holiday or vacation home is undoubtedly a luxury purchase made for the use and enjoyment of the owner, family, and friends. Yet when purchasing in an area that has all of the signs of sustainable growth, both as the top vacation destination in the world and now also as a booming local and international business metropolis, it is certainly a good bet that it is money well placed.

With 300+ days of sunshine every year and a new push towards outdoor living, Orlando has something for everyone. From biking, watersports in over 100 local lakes & rivers, hiking through hundreds of acres of natural protected parks, over 63 regional golf courses, and of course, the worlds’ best attractions. Orlando has been experiencing incredible culinary growth, now rising to the top of many national lists.

