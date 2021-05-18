Portugal's golden visa is a unique opportunity and with proposed changes coming to the scheme next year, now is the best time to apply.

In 2008 countries around the world were in the grip of a recession. Thinking of ways they could help their economy and encourage investment from outside of the country, Portugal launched a successful scheme called the ‘golden visa’, or the residence permit for investment activity (ARI) as it’s more formally known as.

Anybody who lives outside of the EU/EEA/Switzerland can apply provided they have no criminal record. They will be required to do one of the following: invest in either real estate or a venture capital fund, transfer a large amount of capital, form a company and create five new jobs, or donate money to the state for research or national heritage.

Of all the qualification methods, investment in real estate has been the most popular and with such beautiful property in the country, it's easy to see why.

If you are thinking of taking advantage of the golden visa scheme, then now is a good time to set the wheels in motion because changes are coming to the scheme in January 2022, meaning that you will no longer be able to buy a residential property in high-density areas such as Lisbon and Porto.

The good news is that anyone who submits their application before 1 January 2022 will still be able to benefit from the terms of application as they are now, which stands to save them a substantial amount of money.

Ideal Homes International is ready to assist you before the changes take place. For more information on how to start the process get in touch with one of their specialists who can help advise you from beginning to end.

In the meantime, why not get yourself familiar with the fantastic property offers available in Portugal, by tuning into the latest episode of IHTV.

This week's episode will focus on property in Carvoeiro and we get the chance to learn more about the area. Dianne and Adrian are also back again to view new property. Could this be the best one yet?

Sign up for free and the Ideal Homes International Team will send you an exclusive link to watch the episode premiere every week.

IdealHomesTV was established due to the success of the multitude of webinars Ideal Homes has done over the past 12 months in part due to travel restrictions. Even though restrictions are now easing, IHTV still affords you with the opportunity to view amazing deals and stunning properties without leaving the comfort of your home.

This season will feature discussions by financial and legal experts. There are also special appearances from developers who share the inside scoop on their properties.

For more information, you can call the team at Ideal Homes International on 00351 289 513 434 or send an email at info@IdealHomesInternational.com. You can also check them out on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.