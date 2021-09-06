This stunning Georgian property on a beautiful 12-acre estate in County Cork is on the market for €1,775,000 ($210,000).
Situated outside Leap in the heart of West Cork, Corran House dates back to the 1820s and is the perfect blend of tradition and modern comforts.
The five-bedroom house is approached by a sweeping driveway that passes through a magnificent garden and crosses an enchanting stream.
The exceptional gardens incorporate a phenomenal display of plants and trees, including Rhododendron, Azaleas and Camellias in the springtime and a wide range of rare trees and shrubs from the southern hemisphere in the summer.
The house itself is like taking a step back in time, with five large double bedrooms and three bright and spacious reception rooms.
The property features a well-equipped kitchen and a breakfast room in addition to a sunroom leading into an enclosed courtyard.
Corran House occupies an elevated central position in the estate, offering spectacular views over the gardens and grounds.
The lush 12-acre estate also features six additional buildings that could be used to kickstart a private holiday business.
A watermill dating back to the 1700s complete with an original wheel has the potential to be converted into a beautiful 1,800 sq ft living space, while a converted old stable is already capable of accommodating guests and boasts two reception rooms and its own library.
Meanwhile, a former coach house could also be converted into a holiday home, while a former poet's haven could easily be converted into a holiday home with the minimum of effort.
Finally, a detached two-story cottage has already been partly restored, while an old farmhouse could potentially be converted into a sixth holiday cottage.
