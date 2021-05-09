This 200-year-old former Coastguard cottage in County Waterford on the market for €325,000 ($395,000) offers absolutely spectacular views of the Irish Sea.

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac on Helvick Head in Dungarvan, County Waterford, the former coastguard cottage has been recently refurbished and redecorated in sea colors of green and blue.

The three-bedroom cottage was built in 1836 to service the signal station on top of Helvick Head and boasts a prime coastal position with panoramic and uninterrupted sea views stretching over Dungarvan Bay to Ballinacourty Lighthouse. The house also offers distant views of Hook Head and the Comeragh Mountains, while its large, elevated garden additionally boasts spectacular sea views.

A number of modern and convenient appliances were added to the 200-year-old cottage during recent renovations and the accommodation now boasts a wood-burning stove, a modern bathroom, and three spacious and comfortable bedrooms.

Each bedroom is bathed in natural light thanks to the house's large windows, which also spectacular views of the surrounding countryside.

The house's living room, meanwhile, is also bright and airy thanks to its brightly colored walls and large windows. The living room features a collection of squashy furniture scattered around the wood-burning stove and would be the perfect place to spend a summer evening.

The cottage would serve equally well as a summer property or as a full-time residence and is located just a short walk from the scenic Helvick Harbour, which boasts a wellness center offering seaweed baths and massages.

Helvick Harbor also offers prime fishing opportunities, while Helvick Head boasts numerous walking trails through a Special Area of Conservation and attracts hundreds of walkers and birdwatchers.

Furthermore, the cottage is located just eight miles from the bustling seaside town of Dungarvan, which boasts dozens of shops, restaurants, cafes, and bars in addition to vast stretches of golden beaches.

The cottage is also located on the Ring Peninsula - the only area on Ireland's south-east coast where Irish is still spoken fluently.

Click here to find out more about the beautiful property, which is listed by Brian Gleeson Property.