Simply called "The Cottage" this Blessington, County Wicklow three-bedroom home dating from the 1850s is like something out of a picture book.

Brought to the market by Sherry FitzGerald O'Reilly, The Cottage, in Ballinatona, Manor Kilbride, Blessington, County Wicklow has an asking price of $440.5k (€447,500). The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house, with a footprint of 123 square meters looks so idyllic it reminds us of something out of Middle Earth, in "The Hobbit".

The listing describes the stone cottage as being "of exceptional character, set in a peaceful and idyllic location in the Wicklow countryside.

"It was built around 1850 and has been sympathetically extended by its current owners. There is a feeling of great authenticity in this home, with salvaged materials used in the extension and antique fixtures and fittings introduced from the cottage's original era."

The Cottage also boasts of stunning gardens. "These gardens were landscaped as a final year project for students of the National Botanic gardens. They are designed to provide color and interest at all times of the year."

They continue "This is a truly beautiful property in a tranquil and picturesque location making it the ideal residence to get away from city life yet convenient enough to commute."

The accommodation briefly comprises an entrance porch, sitting room, hallway, kitchen/dining room, conservatory, three bedrooms (one en-suite) and a bathroom.

Manor Kilbride is the closest village to The Cottage and the town of Blessington is just over 6.2 miles away. Blessington has great amenities including large supermarkets, restaurants, bars, schools and leisure amenities such as sailing, kayaking and GAA.

To read the full listing visit MyHome or Sherry FitzGerald O'Reilly, in Naas.