This exquisite seaside period house in County Waterford is like taking a step back in time.

Atlantic View in Tramore, County Waterford, dates back to the 1890s and boasts spectacular, uninterrupted views of Tramore Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

The four-bedroom property is on the market for €495,000 ($600,000) and offers a well-maintained interior with a perfect balance between spacious and comfortable reception rooms and large and luxurious bedrooms.

The house is located on a private elevated terrace along with four other period houses and also features a large landscaped garden with views of a nearby church steeple and the ocean in the distance.

Inside, the house is decorated with antique furniture that makes the property seem as though it is frozen in time.

The house's grandfather clock, antique piano, and candelabra centerpiece ensure that the house retains its former grandeur, while the redecorated kitchen still feels like it belongs in 1950s Ireland.

The property's four bedrooms are all bright and airy thanks to large floor-to-ceiling windows, while all four bedrooms boast plenty of space and comfort.

Any potential buyer can also convert the house's attic into extra living space. The attic is already connected to the rest of the house via stairs, making it easier to renovate.

All told the property measures over 2,713 sq ft and would be perfect for any large family looking to start a life on Ireland's south coast.

The house is just a five-minute drive from the famous Tramore Beach, which is a hugely popular summer destination boasting dozens of seaside attractions. Additionally, there are plenty of coastal walks and drives within a short distance from the house, while well-established primary and secondary schools are also in the area.

The house is listed by Halley Grace on myhome.ie.