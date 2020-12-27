Dreaming of the ideal vacation in Ireland as soon as travel restrictions are lifted? This self-catering "holiday pub" in Tipperary might be just the one for you.

Based in Ballinderry, North Tipperary, the Holiday Pub is just like any other Irish pub, with one small exception; guests can stay there and have the place to themselves.

The pub is available to rent on Airbnb and can sleep up to 16 guests in its six bedrooms.

The pub dates back to the 1800s and was open to the public until 2010. It used to serve food and so it includes a convenient catering kitchen that guests can use to easily prepare meals.

The pub looks almost exactly as it looks when it closed down ten years ago and still boasts a lounge, a bar with working taps, and even a musical stage with an accompanying dancefloor.

Guests can also enjoy the property's large garden and the former pub's outdoor beer garden during the warmer summer months in what would be the perfect summer getaway.

The property is dog friendly and welcomes up to two trained dogs per visit, although dogs are not allowed in any of the six bedrooms.

The pub is located close to a number of large towns, including Nenagh, Borrisokane, and Terryglass in Tipperary, Portumna in Galway, and Birr in County Offaly.

At €550 per night shared between 16 people, we can think of no better way to celebrate when the COVID-19 pandemic finally begins to come to an end in 2021.

What better way to celebrate the end of the gloomiest year in recent memory than by spending it with up to 15 friends in your very own Irish pub.