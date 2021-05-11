With Ideal Homes International's virtual viewings, you get an interactive and personal experience that makes buying property abroad easy.

As we all know, travel restrictions have changed the way real estate has worked in the last year or so. We’ve all had to adapt and become creative in how we view properties overseas and out of this, property companies like Ideal Homes International have seen a massive spike in the popularity of virtual viewings

Most recently the virtual tours have proved successfully showcasing properties in Florida.

Virtual viewings allow properties to be viewed in detail and 3D tours and 360-degree aerial videos are just some of the incredible features available. It’s easy to see why this type of technology has appealed to their clients all over the world, helping them narrow down the properties they are really interested in and make the decision from the comfort of their homes.

Listen to Joe & Terrie's experience of virtual viewings with IdealHomes

This week's episode of IdealHomesTV (IHTV) is the perfect place to start if you're interested in learning more about virtual viewings. Join the IHTV team as they head down to the Eastern side of the Algarve for more discounted properties and get all the information you need in one place rather than scouring the internet.

Sign up for free and the Ideal Homes International Team will send you an exclusive link to watch the episode premiere every week.

Angela Worrall - CEO and John Malpas - Real Estate Consultant will be touring the local areas and be providing an insight into the region. Not only that, but you'll also be the first to know about IdealHomes latest discount that they’re able to get for you along with a brand new development.

We’ll also be seeing how Dianne and Adrian from last week are getting on with their property search. Could this week be the right property?

IdealHomesTV was established due to the success of the multitude of webinars Ideal Homes has done over the past 12 months in part due to travel restrictions. Even though restrictions are now easing, IHTV still affords you with the opportunity to view amazing deals and stunning properties without leaving the comfort of your home.

This season will feature discussions by financial and legal experts. There are also special appearances from developers who share the inside scoop on their properties.

Tune in to the next episode of IHTV this Thursday 13 May 2021 at 5 pm GMT+1 | 12 pm EST to learn more about these exclusive property deals and offers.

For more information, you can call the team at Ideal Homes International on 00351 289 513 434 or send an email at info@IdealHomesInternational.com. You can also check them out on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.