Irish house hunters have hit out at the owners of a Kerry cottage, who have listed a dilapidated one-bedroom property in "the middle of nowhere" for €175,000 ($192,000).

Located in Derreendrislagh in Sneem, the cottage requires major renovations, with one person describing it as a "shed".

The cottage is currently listed on Daft.ie, where selling agents Scarteen Auctioneers describe it as "the ideal small holding for a hobby farmer".

The property was also advertised on the Seaside Irish Homes Instagram page, where followers were left stunned by the high asking price.

"Ahh, ye have lost the plot .. it's a shed in the middle of nowhere," one Instagram user said.

Another Instagram user said the selling agents "should be paying someone" to take the property.

"Jesus, someone in Kerry is off their game charging that price for a ruined house," said a third follower.

However, other followers were impressed by the cottage's scenic location.

Set on 16 acres of land, the derelict cottage boasts spectacular views of Kenmare Bay, the Beara Peninsula, and the beautiful surrounding landscape.

Scarteen Auctioneers say the house is in an "idyllic location" for a holiday home or countryside retreat.

Anyone wishing to purchase the property will have to contact the owners directly for directions since the house is yet to be added to Ireland's Eircode system.

