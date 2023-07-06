A magnificent five-bedroom property in West Sligo that once served as a coastguard station is on the market for €1.75 million.

Built in 1873 by the Office of Public Works (OPW), the Old Coastguard Station in west Sligo stretches over 391 square meters and sits on a glorious seven-acre site on Ireland's Atlantic coastline.

The stunning property also boasts 300 meters of shoreline, a courtyard with a workship, and detached double garage.

Notably, it also includes a boat house and slipway, offering access to Ballisadare Bay.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The property has been renovated several times and now boasts a variety of modern comforts, including three en-suite bedrooms on the first floor and a kitchen fitted with a host of modern appliances. The watchtower once used by members of the coastguard has also been converted into an unusual yet comfortable living space.

Each room in the property is bright and spacious, consisting of antique furniture and boasting spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean and the nearby Benbulben.

The property was originally constructed to house four boatmen and one officer and their families in the late 19th century and was picked due to its location at the entrance to Ballisadare Bay.

The property was destroyed by a fire in 1919 and was left as a ruin for more than 40 years with just the stone walls and masonry surviving.

However, an Irish American architect bought the property from the Irish Government in the 1960s and restored the watchtower and the officer's accommodation at either end of the building before a German hotelier completed the restoration in the 1980s.

The house was futher renovated and modernized in the 2000s before its current owners added more modern features, with many of its period features remaining intact.

The Old Coastguard Station is located in an area offering an abundance of activities, including golf, fishing, surfing, kayaking, and horse riding. It also located 4km away from the secluded Portavade beach and offers a variety of scenic walking routes.

The house is located 22km from Sligo Town and is roughly 50km from the Ireland West Airport at Knock in County Mayo.

You can learn more about the Old Coastguard Station in Co Sligo here from the Oates Brehony Group.