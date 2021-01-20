Few properties in Ireland boast better views than this charming Irish cottage for sale in Galway.

Castle Cottage, a five bedroom-cottage in the Gaeltacht area of West Connemara, is on the market for €350,000 ($422,000) and offers spectacular views in every direction.

Located on the Renvyle Peninsula. the cottage overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and enjoys panoramic views of the scenic Mayo coastline in the distance.

The cottage also enjoys uninterrupted views of the Connemara countryside and the nearby Fitzgerald Castle, a ruin which dates back to the 13th century and was once home to the Pirate Queen Gráinne Mhaol.

The property sits on a 0.32-acre site and is a literal stone's throw from a number of beaches that line Ireland's west coast, making it the ideal summer home for anyone seeking a summer in an unspoiled part of rural Ireland.

Inside, the cottage looks exactly how you would expect an Irish cottage to look.

The charming home is littered with old-fashioned furniture and simply exudes comfort.

The property's living room is decorated with a wide range of armchairs and couches spread out around a modern stove to keep you warm on cold winter nights, while the cottage's dining area is easily capable of seating large parties and groups.

Meanwhile, Castle Cottage's five bedrooms are all spacious and comfortable, offering plenty of room to accommodate visiting guests.

The cottage is just a five-minute drive from Tully Village, which features a shop, doctor's surgery, and riding stables. Tullycross Village, meanwhile, which boasts bars, restaurants, and shops, is also just a short drive from the cottage.

A number of other towns and villages are also close by, while Connemara National Park is just 15 minutes away by car.

A number of local activities, like hill-walking and river fishing, are also within a 20-minute drive of the cottage.

Castle Cottage is listed by Matt O'Sullivan Auctioneers.