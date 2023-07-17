A 751-acre estate, which has been in the same family since the 17th century, includes a 12-bedroom mansion, a four-bedroom house, outhouses and fertile farming land in beautiful rolling countryside.

The Barne Estate, in Clonmel, County Tipperary, is an outstanding country estate with a mansion house and productive tillage farm and is on the market for $15.1m (€13.5m). For sale as a whole, or as four lots the 751 acres (304 hectares) is picture perfect.

Lot one includes the imposing 12-bedroom mansion on c. 105 acres overlooking a lake. The house includes 4 reception rooms, 12 bedrooms, and "extensive ancillary accommodation", according to REA Stokes and Quirke and Savills.

The second lot is comprised of c. 522 acres of tillage, 14 acres of pasture, and 32 acres of woods. Lot three is made up of c 94 acres including 85 acres of tillage, 2 acres of pasture and a grain store. The final lot is Monkstown House, a four-bedroom home on the estate.

The estate's history dates back to Richard Moore, the Chief Executive Officer to the British Crown in County Tipperary.

The 12-bed, four-bathroom house is described as a "château-style mansion" that "sits amidst beautiful formal gardens and parkland, including a serene lake. Preserved with care, the house retains many of its period features and measures about 16,930 square feet, providing flexible and extensive accommodation over four floors", according to the real estate agent's listing.

Outside the main estate mansion are formal gardens including a feature lake, a tennis court, a walled garden, a gated entrance and a tree-lined driveway.

James Butler, head of Residential & Country Agency at Savills, told The New York Post, “Opportunities of this scale and quality are few and far between, and we’ve already seen a high level of interest from a diverse range of potential buyers, including investors, active farmers, and farming companies.”

“The quality of land at Barne Estate won’t be surpassed,” John Stokes, of REA Stokes & Quirke, said. “The lands are suitable for any farming purpose and the size and layout of the farm is excellent with 3 fields being in excess of 75 acres and 13 fields being in excess of 30 acres.”

“The main house, courtyard and substantial outbuildings offer huge scope for further development if so desired.”

Check out the full listing on MyHome.ie.