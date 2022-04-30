Michael Fortune, a proud Wexford man, celebrates his home with an evocative poetry tribute.
A poem has been written by a Wexford man, in 2018, to celebrate his native county and all that is great about it. Irish people have memorialized their homes in searing poetry for the centuries and this is surely of the most evocative of recent years.
In his Facebook post, Michael Fortune wrote that this poem was written "in response to what shapes" the people of Wexford. "Their nature, the stories and the things that would normally never get a chance to shine or be celebrated."
And celebrate it he did.
Fortune also plans to a video performance of the poem using various voices and faces of people from County Wexford. If you'd like to be in with a chance to participate, check out his post below.
Here's the text of Fortune's poem:
We are Wexford of hill and say
We are the ones where you’ll get the tay
We are the people of true good nature
We are of heart, “ah musha, craythur”
We are home-made strawberry vans
We are boy, girl, horse and hun
We are “how’s it going son?”
We are the closest to Shakespeare’s tongue
We are “ah stop lad, that’s some hot”
We are the place that the rest forgot
We are the home of the Wexford spud
We are owners of “that's quare good”
We are the men of the Macamores
We are descended from those Vikings “hoors”
We are of Strongbow and Le Gros
We are the mongrel sons of Doyle and Roche
We are of beach and forgotten strands
We are Frocken Sunday and ice cream vans
We are the sticks that the Mummers bang
We are Tone and Father Murphy’s men
We are the spot where St. Patrick landed
We are lads on phones, on big tractors
We are Planters from King William’s time
We are Norman towers with washing lines
We are strawberry pickers, each woman and man
We are traveller, and caravan
We are of ancient song and story fame
We are gammon “whidders”, “crush on feen”
We are the place where the magpie landed
We are from where JFK descended
We are the Whalens of Talamh an Éisc
We are the gringo shepherds of Buenos Aires
We are last of the east coast Gaels
We are the natives that didn’t sail
We are those who won’t lie down
We are the croppies that took on the crown
We are the Rackards and Tony Doran
We are the ditches where the ash was grown
We are broken hurls of different sizes
We are drive-in-bingos and games of 45
We are of the bow and the raheen
We are of things that were never seen
We are of Holy Wells and May Bushes
We are Dub caravans hidden in dunes and rushes
We are the vizzards on Hallowe’en
We are the blaggards that’ll make you scream
We are the Wedding Fool and the Christmas Mummer
We are the heat of a Wexford summer
We are the ones that you overtake
We are the head light flashers,that make you brake
We are of Bunclody and Taghmon,
We are rissoles, “battered or breadcrumbed, hun?”
We are the herrin’ men of Cahore
We are the mackerel catchers from Carnsore
We are the Polish girl in Lidl and Aldi
We are Roma fruit pickers from Enniscorthy
We are far from bended knee,
We are Wexford, true and free
We are of a story yet untold
We are the people, of the purple and gold.
