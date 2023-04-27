It's been a while since U2 has played live, but that’s going to change on Friday, September 29 when the band – sans drummer Larry Mullen Junior – begins its "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere" residency in Las Vegas.

The famous Irish rock band announced five shows on Monday, and on Tuesday, added another seven shows to the lineup due to "overwhelming demand."

DUE TO OVERWHELMING DEMAND, ADDITIONAL 7 DATES ANNOUNCED FOR U2:UV ACHTUNG BABY, LIVE AT SPHERE. SEP 29 & 30. OCT 05, 07, & 08.

+

OCT 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, & 25.https://t.co/JseHnTNcHe paid subscribers may submit a new Ticketmaster Request to override their original choices,… pic.twitter.com/Zb8opQtTOg — U2 (@U2) April 25, 2023

U2's Verified Fan presale begins this Thursday, April 27 via Ticketmaster, and if any tickets remain after the presale, they'll be available for general sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, April 28.

Tickets start at $140 and will reflect all-in pricing, U2 said, adding that the larger capacity at Sphere allows for 60% of tickets to be priced under $300 and there will also be a limited number of premium-priced tickets per show.

At each U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere performance, 50 tickets to experience the show from an exclusive VIP riser will be made available for purchase benefitting (RED), the organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS and the injustices that enable pandemics to thrive.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The Sphere, still under construction, is the largest free-standing structure in Las Vegas. It’s going to be something special, as Bono and The Edge saw during a recent tour of the place with Zane Lowe of Apple Music which is now available on Apple’s YouTube channel.

“I can’t wait to get up on stage here,” said Edge, while Bono added, “I’m surprised I’m not feeling anxious. Normally when I walk into a venue, I can feel that sort of anxiety and I haven’t had it here. I’m just very excited.”

Bono marveled at the building, which was designed specifically for concerts and other cultural experiences as opposed to sporting events.

“The idea about U2 is to make the worst seat in the house, the best seat in the house. This building was built for immersive cinema and performances. There are no speakers. The entire building is a speaker,” he said.

*This column first appeared in the April 26 edition of the weekly Irish Voice newspaper, sister publication to IrishCentral.