Tina Turner has sadly passed away at the age of 83. The 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' once recorded a James Bond song that was written by U2 rockers Bono and The Edge.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” a post on her social media accounts said on Wednesday, May 24.

“With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.

“Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family.

“Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Turner (@tinaturner)

Grammy-winner Turner was one of the best-selling recording artists of all time, noted for such hits as "Proud Mary," "The Best," and "What's Love Got to Do with It."

In the 1990s, amidst a resurgence in her popularity thanks to the biopic "What's Love Got to Do with It," Turner was pegged to record the theme song for the new James Bond film, which featured Pierce Brosnan in the lead role.

Louder Sound reported earlier in 2023: "Hearing through the grapevine that Turner, who was not only a big U2 fan but also a neighbour of Bono in her property in the South of France, was in line to front the next Bond theme, U2’s creative core decided to write and record a song for the film with her in mind."

Speaking with Graham Norton in 2018, Turner recounted: “Bono sent me the worst demo.

“He kind of threw it together as if he thought I wasn’t going to do it. This song, I didn’t even know what key to practice it in!”

She added: “It was unbelievable, what I was sent here.

"But, you know, you have to step into the shoes and learn it.

"And then I sung it how I would sing it, and even Bono was impressed.”

Released as a single on November 6, 1995, Turner's "Goldeneye" was a chart hit in Europe, but was less successful elsewhere, only reaching number 43 in Canada, number 63 in Australia, and number two on the US Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

Billboard's 1995 review of the single said: "Turner steps to the mike to serve a tingly, feline performance of the theme to the next installment in the James Bond film series.

"Producer Nellee Hooper captures the essence of the movie, wrapping the track in sweeping strings and horns that are fondly reminiscent of the classic 'Goldfrager.'

"U2's Bono and the Edge get in on the fun, writing a tune that's fraught with cryptic lyrical twists and romantic intrigue.

"Bets on the single's radio and club success are hedged with well-crafted remixes by Dave "Jam" Hall and David Morales. The former reconstructs the track with sleek hip-hop rhythms, while the latter goes for sultry house grooves. Both are totally slammin'."

The accompanying music video for "Goldeneye" made its debut in October 1995: