See the magic of a Cherish the Ladies live show! Enter to win two tickets to see the Irish-American female super group at RVCCArts, The Theatre at Raritan Valley Community College.

Cherish the Ladies, the long-running, Grammy-nominated, Irish-American super group, formed in New York City in 1985 to celebrate the rise of women in what had been a male-dominated Irish music scene. They have since toured the world, played the White House and the Olympics, and recorded 17 outstanding albums including a live recording, “An Irish Homecoming,” which was simultaneously videotaped for a Public Television Special that aired across America and won an Emmy.

Under the leadership of All-Ireland flute and whistle champion Joanie Madden, these ladies - Mary Coogan, Mirella Murray, Kathleen Boyle, and Nollaig Casey - create an evening that includes a spectacular blend of virtuoso instrumental talents, beautiful vocals, captivating arrangements, and stunning step dancing. Their continued success as one of the top Celtic groups in the world is due to the ensemble's ability to take the best of Irish traditional music and dance and put it forth in an immensely entertaining show.

They’re bringing their beloved show on tour throughout the US, and on Sunday, March 1, right at the start of Irish American Heritage Month, they’ll be performing at The Theatre at Raritan Valley Community College. For full information about RVCCArts’ 19-20 season, visit www.rvccarts.org.

You won’t want to miss it. Get tickets and more information here, and be sure to enter below to be in with a chance to win two tickets!

Create your own user feedback survey