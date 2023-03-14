This St. Patrick's week get your Irish up and tune into The Sound of Ireland online or on 94.3FM in Dublin from March 11 to 18.

What have these inventions in common - ejector seats, flavored crisps, batteries, the bacon rasher and color photography? They were all invented by an Irish person! Discover amazing Irish facts and much more at The Sound of Ireland radio station - celebrating Ireland's national holiday for eight days, from March 11 to 18 on FM in Dublin and online worldwide.

Sing along to a stunning soundtrack of the best Irish music from the Pillow Queens to The Chieftains. Be amazed at the incredible stories of Irish trailblazers who changed the worlds of music, sport, literature and science - weird and wonderful Irish inventions and world-renowned cultural icons. Take a dive into Ireland's history, heritage and language and hear the voices of the Irish diaspora who have spread the best of Irish all around the world.

The Sound of Ireland celebrates the best of Irish with an upbeat music-driven station, with a focus on stories, people, content, culture, comedy, and tourism.

This radio station brings Ireland (and the world) together to celebrate Ireland's national holiday amplifying the best Ireland has to offer.

First launched in March 2022, The Sound of Ireland is proud to partner this year with IrishCentral, with Christmas FM and Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs who are an official sponsor.

As the globe turns green for St. Patrick's Day, make The Sound of Ireland your soundtrack, from Ireland to the world!

