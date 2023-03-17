Love Irish music and culture? This St. Patrick's Day season tune in and listen to the Sound of Ireland this week.

The Sound of Ireland a radio station on FM radio in Dublin and online around the world is amplifying the best of Ireland with engaging, unique content this St. Patrick's Day.

As the world celebrates the national holiday of Ireland, The Sound of Ireland is showcasing the Emerald Isle's unique culture, Irish trailblazers, top tourist destinations, the Irish language and world-class Irish products with listeners at home and abroad. Their main aim this St. Patrick's Day season is to support Irish business, music, culture and tourism.

There is no better way to celebrate Irish culture than by tuning into The Sound of Ireland. Ireland is famous for its rich musical heritage and its traditional folk music, which has influenced many other genres of music around the world. Whether you're tuning in to learn a little more about Ireland or just want to enjoy some of the latest hits, The Sound of Ireland caters to your tastes. Listeners can get a true sense of the unique spirit of Ireland, and immerse themselves in the country's rich heritage.

The Sound of Ireland is an upbeat music station with content focusing on Irish stories, food, people, content, culture, comedy, tourism and more. Listen in until March 18 to the stories, the sounds, and the voices of the people who make up Ireland and Ireland's diaspora.

- Listen on FM in Dublin on 94.3FM

- Ask your Google speaker to "Talk to The Sound of Ireland" or ask Alexa to "Enable the Sound of Ireland skill" then "Play The Sound of Ireland"

- Listen through the Christmas FM App, or on TuneIn, on desktop and mobile at christmasfm.com

