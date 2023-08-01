In the wake of the sad news of Sinead O'Connor's death, IrishCentral and Chptr, are launching an online memorial giving their fans a space to share why the Irish musician and activist means so much to them.

Sadly, the death of Sinead O'Connor was confirmed on July 26. Since the announcement, an international flood of tributes from the public has been witnessed.

The Irish singer-songwriter known for her powerful voice and outspoken activism, has left an indelible mark on the music industry, her fans, and beyond.

We're calling on you to share your memories of Sinéad O'Connor and what her music and activism means to you in a special way—by contributing a selfie video via WhatsApp to +1 (917) 397-6076.

The Grammy-winning musician clearly touched hundreds of thousands of fans and since her untimely passing incredible stories of her quiet philanthropy and kindness have emerged.

Around Ireland, the public have gathered to sing her classic songs, such as "Black Boys On Mopeds" and "Nothing Compares 2 U" in Dublin, Wicklow and elsewhere. In Temple Bar, Dublin a mural of the singer was erected with the message "Sinéad you were right all along. We were wrong. So sorry," referring to her courageous defiance of the Catholic Church, as reports of abuse emerged.

A poem read at the vigil began with the line "She kicked down the barriers in her Doc Marten boots."

As Irish and international fans continue to mourn her timely death and remember the incredible legacy she lives behind we call on you to add your tributes to our online memorial.

How to share your video

First, record a short video of yourself sharing your memories of Sinéad O'Connor and what her music and activism means to you.

Make sure to introduce yourself, so we know who you are. Then, send your video through WhatsApp to +1 (917) 397-6076.

We will compile the videos and add them to a global memorial, so others can join in the conversation.

IrishCentral has joined with Chptr, a mobile-first memorialization platform that allows the public to gather, share, and hold memories of a lost loved one's life for generations to come.