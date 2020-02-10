Irish star misses out on 92nd Academy Awards Best Actress gong to Rene Zellweger as critics seem divided on her statuesque Gucci gown.

Saoirse Ronan, who was nominated for the Best Actress award at the 2020 Oscars for her role as Jo March in Little Women. Sadly she lost out to Rene Zellweger, who also won the Golden Globe gong for her portrayal of the title role in Judy.

Parasite made history on Sunday night at the 92nd Academy Awards becoming the first foreign language to win the Best Picture. The move also took home the award for the Best International Film. Bong Joon Ho also won Best Director.

Here's a rundown of some of Oscar winners:

Best picture: Parasite

Best actress: Renee Zellweger - Judy

Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Best supporting actress: Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt - Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Best director: Parasite - Bong Joon-ho

Best original screenplay: Parasite - Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin Won

Best adapted screenplay: Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi

Best animated feature: Toy Story 4

Best documentary feature: American Factory

Best international feature: Parasite - South Korea

While Saoirse Ronan missed out on an Oscar, this being her fourth nomination, she did wow crowds with her fashion statement Gucci gown. This gown may have turned heads but it also divided critics.

The 25-year-old star's gown featured a black satin top with deep V reaching down to the waist. It then flared into a dramatic peplum lined with cream silk. Beneath that was a brushed satin skirt with a textured finish in lilac. The skirt, with a long train, was lined in black.

Ronan's simple make-up echoed the lilac tones of the dress. While her Gucci hairclips highlighted her new micro-fringe.

E! News revealed that the top of Ronan's dress was made from the same roll of fabric as her BAFTAs dress. which was made sustainably. The sustainability of her BAFTA dress and the nod to sustainability in her Oscar gown was devised by the Irish star and her stylist.

Bustle commented on Ronan's "lengthy purple train that required three people to carry out of the car Ronan arrived in. Casual, right?"

InStyle went one further, bestowing compliments before the insults. They wrote "When it comes to the red carpet, Saoirse Ronan never disappoints. The actress (and four-time Oscar nominee) consistently pulls out all the sartorial stops during awards season. But one thing we rarely see her do? Channel iconic Disney villains.

"Ronan arrived at the 2020 Oscars in a multimedia Gucci gown that gave us serious Ursula (of The Little Mermaid fame) vibes."

Others seemed to think Ronan rocked her look on the red carpet. The Irish Times wrote, "Dressing with winner-takes-all-drama was Saoirse Ronan who reveled in an unapologetic, dramatic silhouetted Gucci gown."

Glamour thinks that Ronan's gown may well have brought back the peplum. They said "It wasn't just the blend of hues that intrigued us, with her dramatic peplum - a fashion feature we were convinced should never return onto our radar - a surprisingly welcome accent. In light of this very moment, we're predicting a major resurgence this year..."

Despite not winning the gong Ronan told E! News it was an honor to play to role of Jo March in Little Women. She told Ryan Seacrest she had grabbed the chance to be part of a strong female ensemble. She said "I really wanted to be in a film with a bunch of girls in it.”