RTÉ and United Rugby Championship (URC) have launched URC TV, a new exclusive global streaming service offering fans around the globe a chance to watch games live.

URC TV is now the number one and only destination for fans in the US to watch all 151 games when and where they want, with every minute of every URC game live and on-demand.

The new season is kicking off this weekend and the new rugby tournament will introduce the four best South African teams to the URC, creating a challenge unlike any other as two hemispheres collide as the best of Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales stand their ground against the best of South Africa.

The new streaming service will make all the games available for the first time to Irish, South African, Scottish, Welsh, and Italian rugby fans living in the US, Australia, Europe (excluding Italy and the UK), and a number of other countries across the globe.

URC TV promises to give rugby fans access to world-class, year-round content and to follow all the action of their favorite team.

Fans can easily access the games across multiple devices with mobile apps launching soon after the tournament starts and matches will be broadcast in HD with English high-quality commentary.

A free service showing a range of highlights, archive matches, and snackable videos, will be available in all countries.

URC TV will also offer a range of subscription packages including a Season Pass (all games), Weekend Passes (all games within a round), and individual games passes.

These will be available for fans watching in Ireland, Europe (excluding the UK), the US, and a number of other territories.

Martin Anayi, chief executive of URC, said: “In addition to RTÉ strength in TV it has experience of streaming big sporting events globally and is evidence of a broadcaster that can adapt to market demands and provide a very creative offering for rights holders."

While Dee Forbes, RTÉ Director-General said: "We are delighted to collaborate with URC on the launch of this innovative new global OTT service to ensure fans across the world don’t miss a moment of URC action”.

Never miss a moment with URC TV - Packages are on sale now and can be purchased here. You can keep up to date with URC TV by following them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.