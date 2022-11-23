Former Miss World Rosanna Davison was the first Irish woman to ever shoot for Playboy in 2013.

Now, nearly 10 years later, she says she has no regrets doing the nude Playboy shoot.

Davison, who is the daughter of musician Chris de Burgh, said her family was supportive, although her younger brothers were "tormented."

The 38-year-old model and author described spending time at the "cozy and homely" Playboy mansion in Hollywood, where she had dinner and watched a black and white movie with the late Hugh Hefner and some other people.

Davison said her experience of the Playboy founder's notoriously lavish lifestyle was "wholesome," according to Dublin Live.

Appearing on Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything, she revealed: “It was in 2013, do you know it was cozy and homely. Because my German Playboy spread had gone into the American Playboy in 2013 Hugh Hefner invited me along.

“We had dinner, not just me and him there was a group of people there, and then we watched a black and white movie in his home cinema.”

She added: “I did have a peek around, I was very nosy. There were a few pictures of boobs on the walls, I will say that.”

Davison said was "glad" she did the shoot for Playboy and that her family were supportive.

"They were very encouraging, but it was my two younger brothers.

"My poor brothers were tormented by their friends texting pics and so on. My now husband Wes, we weren't even engaged at that stage, was very encouraging."

According to The Daily Star, the mother of three admitted to keeping several copies of the German Playboy with her on the cover, but her kids ripped them up.

"I forgot they were there... thankfully they didn't recognize me."

Asked about the Celtic Tiger years, she explained: "There were a couple of years when I was 21/22 when there was a lot going on.

"All the parties and the events, and Krystle [nightclub] opened around then so yeah, there was a lot of nights out. But then we all know what happened and it came to a halt."