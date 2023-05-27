Ryan Tubridy received a surprise video message from Beatles legend Paul McCartney in his final show as Late Late Show host on Friday evening.

Tubridy, who is stepping down as Late Late Show host after 14 years in the role, signed off at the end of the season on Friday night.

Tubridy received messages of congratulations from a number of famous well-wishers, including Jessie Buckley, the Edge, Saoirse Ronan, and McCartney, who jokingly advised Tubridy not to learn how to play the guitar, stating that it's "not a good career move".

The surprise message from the music legend prompted Tubridy to ask for the show to go to a commercial break.

"I need a minute," Tubrdiy said after seeing McCartney's message.

The Edge, meanwhile, gifted Tubridy with a red Vespa scooter, which was ridden into the studio by comedian PJ Gallagher. The Edge previously gifted a Harley Davidson motorbike to former Late Late Show host Gay Byrne in Byrne's final-ever show as host.

Former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird, who has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, and his wife Claire also joined Tubridy for a chat during his final Late Late Show.

Using a voice app, Bird told Tubridy that he is physically deteriorating but "doing well" mentally. Bird also extended the hand of friendship to everyone in Ireland and asked Tubridy to mind his dog Tiger if "Claire can get me on a plane for a holiday".

Tubridy also spoke with some of the most popular guests of the Late Late Toy Show over the past 14 years, including Adam King, who stole the hearts of the nation with his virtual "hug for you" cards when appearing on the show as a six-year-old in 2020.

King, who has a brittle bone condition known as Osteogenesis imperfecta, spoke to Tubridy on Friday night and presented the outgoing host with a special hug card from him and "everyone in the audience.

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins also appeared in a pre-recorded interview on Friday's show.

Speaking to Tubridy at Áras an Uachtaráin, Higgins said he thought the recent intimidation of immigrants in Ireland was "awful", adding that the anti-immigrant sentiment among some of the Irish community was similar to the anti-immigrant sentiment directed at Irish Famine emigrants during the 19th century.

Higgins also spoke about the recent death of his Bernese Mountain Dog Bród and said he received a letter of condolence from US President Joe Biden.

Friday's show also featured a special performance from an ensemble of some of Ireland's top musicians, including Andrea Corr, Sharon Shannon, John Sheehan, and Clannad's Moya Brennan.

Tubridy bowed out with a rendition of the Beatles' "All You Need is Love" sung by rising Irish star Cian Ducrot.