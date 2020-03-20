Nathan Carter performed live today, March 20, in support of Irish charities Pieta House and Enniskillen Foodbank.

Nathan Carter is joining scores of other Irish artists who are hosting live streams to help raise funds for charity during the coronavirus pandemic.

During his live performance, which you can watch back on Facebook here, Carter was raising funds for the Irish charity Pieta House, a self-harm and suicide prevention service that offers free counseling in Ireland. Pieta House also has an American branch, Solace House, that offers similar services in New York.

He is additionally looking to support the Enniskillen Foodbank in Co Fermanagh, where he currently lives. You can learn more about their services here.

Read More: Nathan Carter makes huge New York City debut

About Nathan Carter

While Nathan was born in Liverpool in 1990, his family originated in Newry, Co Down. As a child, he learned to play the accordion and trips to Ireland to compete in Fleadh Ceoil’s became a regular feature of young Nathan’s life. By the age of 12, he won All Ireland medals for singing, and the accordion. Nathan soon became a member of the Liverpool Ceili band, playing accordion and piano, and solo performances soon followed in Liverpool and Ireland.

On a trip to Donegal in 2009, Nathan was appearing in concert in Buncrana, where he met with songwriter John Farry. So impressed was Farry that representation soon followed and the rest, as they say, is history.

In Ireland, Nathan Carter has gone on to outsell One Direction, Pharrell Williams, and Michael Buble, and became the first country act to reach number one in the Irish charts in 2013 after Garth Brooks, six years before.

He is an exciting feature on the UK Country scene, and once again tops the Irish charts with his fifth album ‘Where I Wanna Be’ which features his unique blend of Celtic, country, and pop. Not bad for the cherubic former head choir boy who sang for Pope John Paul ll in Rome.

His self-titled 5-episode show saw him perform with KT Tunstall, Finbar Fury, Paddy Casey, Mary Black, The Shires and Billy Ocean to an audience in excess of 2.5 million viewers.

Nathan’s notable recordings include "Where I Wanna Be" (no. 1), "Beautiful Life" (no. 1), and "Stayin' Up All Night" which topped the Irish chart and reached the top 20 in the UK. His video single for ‘Wagon Wheel’ has generated more than a million hits on YouTube.

You can learn more about Nathan Carter on his website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Read More: Irish country music phenomenon Nathan Carter's glittering road ahead