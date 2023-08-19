Milwaukee Irish Fest 2023 kicked off its weekend of festivities on Friday and will be live-streaming musical performances on Saturday and Sunday.

IrishCentral is delighted to be partnering with our friends at Milwaukee Irish Fest to bring you select live streams right here on IrishCentral and over on our IrishCentral Facebook page beginning Friday, August 18, and wrapping up on Sunday, August 20.

(If you're lucky enough to be heading to Milwaukee Irish Fest in person, be sure to check out this guide of must-see events!)

Saturday, August 19 at 6 pm CT - The Coronas

The Coronas' seventh album "Time Stopped" was released in October and went straight to number one on the Irish album charts, making them the first and only self-released Irish band in history to have a third consecutive number one album, an amazing feat for the Dublin trio. The album contains singles such as "Strive," "If You Let Me," and "Write Our Own Soundtrack," which all received strong radio airplay in Ireland in the past year, and the latest release from the album, "Getaway Car," is accompanied by a poignant music video starring Laurence and Oren Kinlan, with cinematography by John Conroy (acclaimed for his work on "Penny Dreadful," "Luther," and "Westworld" amongst others) and directed by Laurence Kinlan ("Love/Hate".)

Don't miss The Coronas on The Ciderboys Stage at Milwaukee Irish Fest!

Sunday, August 20 at 6:15 pm CT - Wallis Bird

The front cover of Irish-born, Berlin-based WALLIS BIRD’s new album features a black and white photograph of a hand. A cursory look might not reveal anything unusual, but it only takes a moment to recognise it’s no ordinary hand. In the shadows, there’s a stump where the little finger should be, and something seems off about the other digits too. Some will understand its significance: they’ll have seen it strumming an upside-down, right-handed guitar, picking in unorthodox style, forming unconventional chords. The hand, you see, is WALLIS BIRD’s, and it’s there because, having spent much of her life trying to exist despite its restrictions, she’s reached a point where she recognises that, in many ways, it’s always been vital to her lived reality. With this has come a realisation of “who I am, what I am, and what I don’t want.”

"HANDS" documents her subsequent process of change, and its consequences, with typically distinctive style, making it – hands down, naturally – one of the most honest albums you’ll hear at a time when honesty is at a premium.

Don't miss WALLIS BIRD performing on the Celtic Roots Stage at Milwaukee Irish Fest!

Milwaukee Irish Fest is presented by CelticMKE, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Irish, Irish American, and Celtic cultures.

To learn more about Milwaukee Irish Fest, check out their website. You can also keep up to date on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.