Boxing legend Mike Tyson has described Conor McGregor as a "beautiful" person, adding that his harsh personality in pre-fight press conferences is "simply a gimmick.

Mike Tyson, who has met Conor McGregor on multiple occasions, said the Irish fighter has perfected the art of having a gimmick and encouraged other fighters to take note and invent their own.

"You have to have a gimmick," Tyson said during an episode of his podcast Hotboxin'. "The only guys that have all the money have a gimmick. Look at Conor McGregor. He has a gimmick. He’s crazy, he’s bold, it’s a gimmick. In real life, he’s a beautiful guy."

Tyson was speaking to WWE star Mark Calaway, better known by his stage name "The Undertaker", who entertained huge crowds throughout his wrestling career.

McGregor's pre-fight antics have divided opinion among Irish fans, gaining notoriety for his verbal battles with fighters such as Jose Aldo and Floyd Mayweather.

The Irish UFC fighter has not fought since losing to Dustin Poirier via technical knockout in July 2021 but is due to make his comeback later in the year.

The 34-year-old is expected to fight American fighter Michael Chandler in a pay-per-view bout this September.

Last month, McGregor revealed that he was knocked down while cycling in Dublin.

“Got a bang of a car just now from behind," Dublin native McGregor said in an Instagram post on January 27.

“A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me.

“Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life.”