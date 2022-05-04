Another "Leprechaun" reboot is reportedly in the works.

Lionsgate is said to be planning yet another reboot of the horror series, which premiered in 1993 and starred Warwick Davis and a young, unknown Jennifer Aniston.

A 2018 reboot, titled "Leprechaun Returns," proved unsuccessful.

According to Bloody Disgusting, “sources indicate that Lionsgate is actively seeking out pitches for the next Leprechaun movie," However, there are no further details on the possible project.

In response to the report, iHorror’s Trey Hilburn III said, “I think the only true way to bring it back is to go full-on and take it back to the hood or to space. I mean, Leprechaun in Space 2 is going to bring some fans out.”

He also suggested that Warwick Davis ought to reprise the title role and even assume director responsibilities.

Davis started in the Leprechaun series in 1993 and kept coming back until the sixth movie "Back 2 Tha Hood" in 2003.

A decade later, a WWE co-production entitled "Leprechaun Origins" replaced Davis with wrestler Dylan Postl.

According to BoundingIntoComics.com, "Saw II" writer and director Darren Bousman has persistently been asking to direct a new Leprechaun film.

On St. Patrick's Day in 2018, Bousman tweeted, “For ten years now I have waged a campaign to let me direct a new Leprechaun movie (Lep in the Old West durning the Colorado Gold Rush. ) Today is another sad reminder that some dreams do not come true. Help me out internet.”

For ten years now I have waged a campaign to let me direct a new Leprechaun movie (Lep in the Old West durning the Colorado Gold Rush. ) Today is another sad reminder that some dreams do not come true. Help me out internet. 🍀 — Darren_Bousman (@darren_bousman) March 18, 2018

Then again this past St. Patrick’s Day, Bousman tweeted, “Would just like to remind Lionsgate that this St. Patrick’s Day marks the 13th straight year I’ve begged you to hire me to make the next Leprechaun flick. Just saying. Warwick Davis, it could be our Citizen Kane!”

Would just like to remind @Lionsgate that this St. Patrick’s Day marks the 13th straight year I’ve begged you to hire me to make the next Leprechaun flick. Just saying. @WarwickADavis, it could be our Citizen Kane! pic.twitter.com/iIWdhaW5yp — Darren_Bousman (@darren_bousman) March 17, 2022

Reacting to the report that Lionsgate wants to reboot the series, he tweeted, “Someday. Lionsgate will take me seriously and actually call me about this. I’ve only been begging for two decades. But, whatevs.”

Someday. @Lionsgate will take me seriously and actually call me about this. I’ve only been begging for two decades. But, whatevs. https://t.co/KGR9qV6Vp0. — Darren_Bousman (@darren_bousman) April 18, 2022