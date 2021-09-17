Four celebrities, including hosts Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp, took on a game of road bowling in Kerry for an upcoming episode of A League of Their Own.

The cast and crew of A League Of Their Own, a popular British sports-based comedy panel game, turned up in West Kerry this week to record a segment for the show.

On Tuesday the 14 September, former international cricketer Freddie Flintoff and retired professional footballer Jamie Redknapp, along with sportsman Patrice Evra and comedian Romesh Ranganathan, were joined by the country’s best road bowlers to try out the ancient Irish sport for the popular British TV show.

Road Bowling is an ancient Irish sport and a great cultural sport, the object of the game is to throw a 28oz bowl over a set course and the bowler who crosses the line in the least amount of shots win.

They took on a 1km course on a road in Dingle, Co. Kerry and the day was organized by Michelle Smith from the Road Bowls in Ireland group and her team.

Speaking to the Independent.ie, Ms Smith said it was “amazing” to take part in the show with a viewership of three million. "It’ll be incredible exposure for the niche sport."

The bowlers that joined the celebrities at filming yesterday were Ballyvolane native Eamonn Bowen, who is the road bowling world champion, and four-time all Ireland champion Wayne Parks, who is from Douglas, Cork.

"Carmel Ryan, who is an 11 times Munster champion and she just retired, was the referee. It was brilliant to have people that love the game so much involved," explained Ms. Smith.

In a TikTok posted by Ms. Smith of the day out in West Kerry, Redknapp can be heard saying, "I was so bad at that… and by the way you gave me some bad information, you got me a 5-meter penalty, that cost us."

Afterward, the TV stars enjoyed a pint of Guinness at Kruger's Bar in the village of Dún Chaoin before heading to the National Ploughing Championships in County Carlow.

The League of Their Own Road Bowling special is expected to air on Sky One in January 2022, when viewers can find out who the winning team is.