Kendrick Lamar and his cousin Baby Keem released the music video for their song “The Hillbillies” on Tuesday, May 30 and the video features none other than Dublin.

The music video for “The Hillbillies” was filmed partially inside Dublin’s Stephen's Green Shopping Centre, which is decked out in Christmas decorations, leading many fans to believe the video was filmed around the time Kendrick Lamar brought his "Big Steppers" tour to Dublin's 3Arena back in November.

In the new video, the rappers are also filmed walking on King Street South past Jacardi, and later in what appears to be an Irish hotel.

Earlier in the video, eagle-eyed viewers can spot a Dublin registration plate on a Mercedes as the rappers board a small plane.

Dublin Airport gave a shout-out to employees Damian and Brian who surreptitiously starred in the music video:

Dublin Airport’s Platinum Service team don’t just deliver top customer service, they star in hit music videos too. When @kendricklamar & @BabyKeem came calling recently, the airport’s Damian and Brian were only too happy to oblige… 🕺 ▶️ https://t.co/4eW9TIkbBH pic.twitter.com/zlpw1twzy9 — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) May 31, 2023

The number one trending song on YouTube, Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem's music video featuring Ireland’s capital city has racked up a staggering 2.5 million views in less than a day.

Neal Farmer, the director and editor for the music video, said on social media: "This was a lot of fun to shoot running around with these two!"

How many Dublin locales can you spot in Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar's "The Hillbillies" music video?

35-year-old Kendrick Lamar, a native of Compton who has won 17 Grammys, an Emmy, and scored an Oscar nomination, has performed in Ireland several times throughout his impressive career - including shows at Vicar Street in 2014, headlining Longitude in 2016, and Electric Picnic in 2018.

Of course, this isn't Dublin's first time showing off in a music video. Hometown heroes U2 filmed their hits "Sweetest Thing," "Sometimes You Can’t Make It On Your Own," "Gloria," and "Pride" in the capital city, Spice Girls filmed "Stop" in Stoneybatter, and Dermot Kennedy filmed an alternative video for "Giants" there in 2020.