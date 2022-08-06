These are some up-and-coming Irish musicians and singers you need to know about.

Ireland has some of the world’s most influential musicians, including U2, Enya, Van Morrison, Hozier. No doubt thanks to Ireland’s rich culture and love for music, musicians in Ireland produce wonderfully deep and meaningful lyrics and tunes for the world to enjoy.

Here are 10 Irish artists you should know about who are gaining global attention for their work.

James Vincent McMorrow

If you enjoy the folk and alternative rock scene, McMorrow's tunes will not disappoint. His latest studio album "The Less I Knew" was released in June 2022.

Foy Vance

A singer-songwriter from Northern Ireland, Foy Vance is another folk, alternative rock musician. He’s been in and around the music scene since 2006 and continues to bring out music that people across the globe can’t get enough of. His most recent album "Signs of Life" was released in September 2021.

Wyvern Lingo

Hailing from Co. Wicklow, this three-piece band featuring Caoimhe Barry, Karen Cowley, and Saoirse Duane brings us beautiful and haunting harmonies ranging from pop, rock, and R’n’B. The band has also toured with Hozier around Ireland and the UK. Their latest album "Awake You Lie" was released in 2021.

Loah

Sallay Matu Garnett also known as Loah is of Sierra Leonean / Irish origin. Her music combines a blend of folk and soul, which she calls ArtSoul. Garnett gave up a career path as a pharmacist to become a singer. She released her EP "When I Rise Up" in 2021.

LYRA

Cork native Lyra singer-songwriter voice is hauntingly beautiful and brings a new edge to the music scene. Her latest single "You" was released in March 2023.

Talos

Talos, real name Eoin French, brings an alt-pop vibe to the music scene in Ireland with a haunting and contemplative style. His latest studio album "Dear Chaos" was released in 2022.

TOUTS

TOUTS is a three-piece punk band from Derry who describe themselves as “a singer that can't sing, a mod that can't play bass, and a drummer that can't see.” Their latest EP "Shane MacGowans New Teeth" was released in 2022.

Saint Sister

Morgan MacIntyre and Gemma Doherty joined forces in 2014 and haven’t looked back since. Their music encompasses tunes from Celtic harp, folk to electronic pop. Their sound is soulful with bringing a new edge to their side of the music scene. Their latest studio album "Where I Should End" came out in 2021, but in 2023, they released a four-song EP of "Where I Should End" remixes.

*Originally published August 2019. Updated in 2023.