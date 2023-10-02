Check out the brand new Irish language television programs that have been recently added to IrishEyes.tv.

The newest television programs include celebrations of St Patrick’s Day with John Toal and Caoimhe Ní Chathail to chitchat, music, and laughter with Daniel O’Donnell. IrishEyes.tv also has a documentary special from Tony Devlin, as he explores the story of Irish language speakers during WW1; and exclusive access to St Mary’s Training College in Belfast as we find out which of the four aspiring students will make it as teachers.

IrishEyes.tv is a FREE content streaming service exclusive to North America that lets you access hundreds of hours of the best Irish programs including travel, lifestyle, crime, documentaries, music, comedy, drama, and sport. Plus, their library continues to expand with new content added on a monthly basis.

It takes less than a minute to sign up, and once you do, you can watch the very best of Irish film and TV for free! IrishEyes.tv is also available to stream on TCL, MyBundleTV, VIDAA, and Stremium.

Translation: St Patrick's Day celebration 2022

Join John Toal and Caoimhe 'Ceol' Ní Chathail for a special St Patrick’s Day celebration as they welcome some of the best musical talent in the country. At Basil Sheils’ pub in Co. Armagh, enjoy great music and even better craic as John Toal and Caoimhe 'Ceol' Ní Chathail celebrate St Patrick’s Day with performances from Clann Mhic Ruairi, Liam Ó Maonlaí, and Fiachna Ó Braonáin, Clare Sands, Cathal McConnell, Brian Kennedy, the Keane family and much, much more.

Translation: Daniel at Home

Across four episodes enjoy raucous laughter and enthralling conversation in the comfort of Irish singer Daniel O’Donnel’s Donegal home. During the lockdown, national treasure Daniel O’Donnel invites everyone to his Donegal home for entertaining music and some much-missed, good old-fashioned chit-chat, to give support and hope to the nation.

Translation: Irish speakers in the Great War

In this documentary special, join actor and writer Tony Devlin as he explores the story of Irish language speakers during WWI through the writings of Donegal priest Fr Pádraig Mac Giolla Cheara.

Over 200,000 Irish people are estimated to have fought in the British Army during WWI. The story of the Irish who fought in WWI has been overlooked because of the 1916 Easter Rising. This documentary brings to the screen the stories of the Irish men who fought and died in the Great War, a history that has been forgotten by most for over a century.

Translation: Teachers

Follow four students for a year as they study for a Postgraduate Certificate in Education. With exclusive first-time access to the 100-year-old St. Mary’s Training College in Belfast’s Gaeltacht Quarter, discover the trials and tribulations of the highly coveted PGCE course.

With a goal to work as teachers in Gaelscoileanna [Irish language speaking schools] throughout Northern Ireland, these four students will work hard to achieve their dreams. Accompanying them from their first day in September, this series follows their lives over a school year as students, as they train to become the educators of the new generation. But through all the ups and downs - will they have what it takes to become teachers?

