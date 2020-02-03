Saoirse Ronan and Jessie Buckley lost out at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards as Renee Zellweger went home with the Best Actress gong.

Sadly, the Irish lost out on Sunday night (Feb 2) at the BAFTAs as nominees Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose) lost out on their gongs, while the World War I epic, 1917, went home with six awards including Best Movie and Best Director for Sam Mendes.

Renee Zellweger won the leading actress gong for her role in Judy. She has already bagged a Golden Globe and SAG Awards, which,some believe, ups her chance of winning Oscars considerably.

During her acceptance speech, she recognized her fellow nominees. She said "This is very humbling. Saoirse, Charlize, Scarlett, Jessie, it's an honor to share this evening with you."

She continued of Kerry actress Buckley, her co-star in Judy: "Jessie Buckley, you are a superstar. I'm so proud of you for this evening, you are such a special person, you elevate everything you do and I am so grateful for our friendship."

This was Saoirse Ronan’s fourth Leading Actress BAFTA nomination; she also received a Supporting Actress BAFTA nomination in 2008 for her role in “Atonement.” She was nominated for her role as Jo March in Little Women.

While this was County Kerry native Jessie Buckley’s first BAFTA nomination, she did win the BAFTA - Scotland Leading Actress award in 2019 for her turn in “Wild Rose,” which also took home the Best Feature Film award.

Sam Mendes' war film 1917 was the big winner on the night, picking up the gong for Best Movie, winning out over The Irishman, Joker, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood and Parasite. The movie, 1917 also won outstanding British film, best cinematography, special visual effects, production design, sound and best director for Mendes.

The winners of the 73rd British Academy Film Awards are:

Best Film

1917

Leading Actress

Renée Zellweger, Judy - WINNER

Leading Actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker - WINNER

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story - WINNER

Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER

Outstanding British Film

1917

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite, Bait

Film Not In The English Language

Parasite

Documentary

For Sama

Animated Film

Klaus

Director

Sam Mendes, 1917

Original Screenplay

Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite

Adapted Screenplay

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Original Score

Hildur Guđnadóttir, Joker

Casting

Shayna Markowitz, Joker



Cinematography

Roger Deakins, 1917

Editing

Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker, Le Mans '66

Production Design

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales, 1917

Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Make-Up & Hair

Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Bombshell

Sound

Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson, 1917

Special Visual Effects

Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy, 1917

British Short Animation

Maryam Mohajer, Grandad Was A Romantic

British Short Film

Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva, Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl)

Rising Star Award

Micheal Ward