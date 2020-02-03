Saoirse Ronan and Jessie Buckley lost out at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards as Renee Zellweger went home with the Best Actress gong.
Sadly, the Irish lost out on Sunday night (Feb 2) at the BAFTAs as nominees Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose) lost out on their gongs, while the World War I epic, 1917, went home with six awards including Best Movie and Best Director for Sam Mendes.
Renee Zellweger won the leading actress gong for her role in Judy. She has already bagged a Golden Globe and SAG Awards, which,some believe, ups her chance of winning Oscars considerably.
During her acceptance speech, she recognized her fellow nominees. She said "This is very humbling. Saoirse, Charlize, Scarlett, Jessie, it's an honor to share this evening with you."
She continued of Kerry actress Buckley, her co-star in Judy: "Jessie Buckley, you are a superstar. I'm so proud of you for this evening, you are such a special person, you elevate everything you do and I am so grateful for our friendship."
This was Saoirse Ronan’s fourth Leading Actress BAFTA nomination; she also received a Supporting Actress BAFTA nomination in 2008 for her role in “Atonement.” She was nominated for her role as Jo March in Little Women.
While this was County Kerry native Jessie Buckley’s first BAFTA nomination, she did win the BAFTA - Scotland Leading Actress award in 2019 for her turn in “Wild Rose,” which also took home the Best Feature Film award.
Sam Mendes' war film 1917 was the big winner on the night, picking up the gong for Best Movie, winning out over The Irishman, Joker, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood and Parasite. The movie, 1917 also won outstanding British film, best cinematography, special visual effects, production design, sound and best director for Mendes.
The winners of the 73rd British Academy Film Awards are:
Best Film
1917
Leading Actress
Renée Zellweger, Judy - WINNER
Leading Actor
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker - WINNER
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story - WINNER
Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER
Outstanding British Film
1917
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite, Bait
Film Not In The English Language
Parasite
Documentary
For Sama
Animated Film
Klaus
Director
Sam Mendes, 1917
Original Screenplay
Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite
Adapted Screenplay
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Original Score
Hildur Guđnadóttir, Joker
Casting
Shayna Markowitz, Joker
Cinematography
Roger Deakins, 1917
Editing
Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker, Le Mans '66
Production Design
Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales, 1917
Costume Design
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Make-Up & Hair
Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Bombshell
Sound
Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson, 1917
Special Visual Effects
Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy, 1917
British Short Animation
Maryam Mohajer, Grandad Was A Romantic
British Short Film
Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva, Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl)
Rising Star Award
Micheal Ward
