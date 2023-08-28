Men who play hurling are "urgently required" as extras for a movie shoot in County Louth on Tuesday.

Casting company Movie Extras is seeking men who have played hurling for their club or their county or who have experience playing hurling, stating that any applicants must have some "knowledge of playing hurling".

Applicants must be men aged between 18 and 40, according to Movie Extras. Successful applicants will take part in a "hurling game" as part of a film being shot in Louth.

"We are casting Hurlers for a hurling game for Tuesday 29th August in Co. Louth," Movie Extras said in a post online.

"Applicants should have some knowledge of playing hurling and must be able to bring boots!! No Transport or Accommodation provided.

"This could be an early morning start time so being able to get to set is a must.

"THIS IS PAID WORK. Please apply with a Head shot full-length photo plus measurements."

Anyone interested in applying can do so at movieextras.ie.

The name of the film project has not been released.

The unnamed film is the latest project to be shot in the Wee County after Ablevision production "At Barlow House" finished shooting on August 21.

Ablevision, a media production and training company for people with intellectual disabilities, has joined up with director JJ Anderson and actors Ali White and Barry John Kinsella for the project.

Meanwhile, Irish director Aislinn Clarke's horror film "Fréwaka" began filming in Carlingford, County Louth in May.

The film follows the story of a palliative care nurse who is haunted by the traumas of her past, affecting her relationship, career, and ability to function.

"Moone Boy" star Clare Monnelly and IFTA-winning actress Bríd Ní Neachtain, who won the Best Actress Award at the 2023 IFTAs for her performance in "Rose and Frank", will star in the new horror film.