A new jazz speakeasy is coming to north Donegal this Christmas season.

The Halyon Club's Christmas Speakeasy will open from 7:30 p.m. on Monday, December 19, in the town of Moville on the Inishowen Peninsula in north Donegal.

The jazz speakeasy will bring the 1920s back to Donegal, with performances from the John Trotter Big Band and singer Scarlett Fever among other acts.

A cocktail bar selling retro drinks such as bathtub gin has also been set up for the new speakeasy.

Tickets to Monday night's event cost €20, while a supper menu will be provided for an additional cost of €30 per person.

The new speakeasy is a joint effort by businessman John Gore and singer-songwriter Sarah McGuinness.

A native of England, Gore has been a frequent visitor to Inishowen over the past two decades and opened the Halyon Club with McGuinness on New Year's Eve in 2019.

The 70s disco-style club was originally located in Soho, London, but relocated to Donegal after shutting down in the English capital.

McGuinness has extensive experience in the entertainment business, spending more than 20 years as a songwriter, director, and designer, landing her with BAFTA and EMMY nominations.

The former manager of comedian Eddie Izzard, McGuinness launched her debut album "unbroken" in 2018.

Gore, meanwhile, is a British theater producer who was won Tony, Olivier, and New York Emmy awards throughout the course of his career.

He bought the Caiseal Mara hotel in Moville in 2020, a seaside resort that had previously been badly damaged in an arson attack.

The 48-bedroom hotel is now back up and running under Gore's ownership.