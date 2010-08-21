Bono’s daughter Eve has begun filming in Dublin in a Sean Penn movie.
This past week, Dublin was abuzz with a-list celebrities as the filming of “This Must Be the Place” began shooting.
“This Must Be the Place” has a stellar cast including Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson.
Eve will share the limelight with actors Sean Penn, Frances McDormand and Simon Delaney.
The movie is an English-language feature from director Paolo Sorrento. The plot is based on an older rock star (Penn) who embarks on a journey to hunt out a Nazi war criminal.
The new starlet on the Hollywood scene will play a gothic-punk music fan in the movie.
Eve becomes fixated with chasing a Nazi criminal who tormented her father in a concentration camp.
Filming will take place in Ireland and the United States.
