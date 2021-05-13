A new video game allows players to explore a stunning recreation of medieval Ireland during the time of the Vikings.

"Wrath of the Druids", the first major expansion pack for "Assassin's Creed Valhalla", was released by French video game giant Ubisoft on May 13, allowing players to explore the Hill of Tara and Dublin in the 9th century.

The game follows Eivor, a Viking warrior who travels to Ireland and meets with the newly-appointed High King Flann Sinna, a real-life figure who enjoyed a 36-year reign as High King of Ireland in the 9th century.

Eivor will help Flann Sinna in his quest to unite the four disparate regions of Ireland under a single banner while discovering Ireland's ancient mysteries along the way.

In true Viking style, the expansion pack allows players to raid medieval monasteries. It also sends the main character on a mission to retrieve the recently-written Book of Kells from a shadowy organization.

Players can also battle mythical creatures and set up trading posts around Ireland to earn valuable rewards and foster new alliances.

The expansion pack can be bought as an add-on to Assassin's Creed Valhalla - the 12th major installment in the hugely popular Assassin's Creed franchise.

The game is set in Norway and Britain and recounts a fictional tale of the Viking invasion of Britain.

It was the first Assassin's Creed video game to be released on the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X and boasts stunning visuals of 9th century Norway and England.

Similarly, "Wrath of the Druids" creates an immaculate picture of 9th-century Ireland, allowing players to unravel Ireland's ancient mysteries in an ultra-real setting that almost feels like a movie.