This weekend Irish provinces continue to go head to head with international rugby teams in the United Rugby Championship, and we have a preview of the unmissable matches you can catch only on URC TV.

If Round 1 of the United Rugby Championship is anything to go by, fans are in for a real treat this season.

The new season kicked off last weekend and the new rugby tournament introduced the four best South African teams to the URC, creating a challenge unlike any other as two hemispheres collided with the best of Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales.

For the first time, international fans in the US are able to enjoy all the action of their favorite team by streaming the matches from the brand new URC TV.

Fans can also easily access the games across multiple devices

URC TV also offers a range of subscription packages including a Season Pass (all games), Weekend Passes (all games within a round), and individual games passes.

United Rugby Championship Round 2: October 1-3 match previews:

Friday - Connacht v Vodacom Bulls

Sportsground, Galway | Knockout 19:35 GMT/ 15:35 EST

Connacht and the Vodacom Bulls will be seeking to claim their first points of the season after Round 1 defeats to Cardiff and Leinster respectively.

The Irish province have not lost their opening two matches in a league campaign since 2016/17 and will be boosted by their solid record when playing South African teams.

They have won eight of their nine meetings, with the defeat coming by just one point when going down to the Cheetahs in March 2018.

The Bulls head to Ireland for their first encounter with Connacht having last won away from South Africa against the Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby in 2019.

Saturday, October 2 - Zebre v Ulster

Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma | Knockout 15:15 GMT/ 11:15 EST

Zebre lost their URC opener at home to the Lions, albeit picking up a first bonus point since January 2020, while Ulster prevailed against Glasgow.

The Italians have lost nine on the spin and not beaten an Irish province since besting Connacht 19-11 in Galway in February 2018.

Ulster have lost only once to Italian opponents since 2014, away to Zebre in September 2017.

Their domination of Zebre has seen them lose just twice to them in 15 previous meetings, both in the PRO14 in Parma in 2014 and 2017.

Saturday, October 2 - Munster v DHL Stormers

Thomond Park, Limerick | Knockout 19:35 GMT/ 15:35 EST

This will be the first time the two sides have met in a competitive fixture.

Munster’s only defeat in their last six URC matches was a 24-20 home loss to Connacht in the Rainbow Cup.

The Irish province's only loss to South African opposition in the Championship was to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein in October 2019.

The Stormers have lost their last three URC games and not won outside South Africa since an April 2019 Super Rugby victory over the Rebels.

Sunday, October 3- Dragons v Leinster

Rodney Parade, Newport | Knockout 14:00 GMT/ 10:00 EST

Leinster's tight hold over Dragons stretches back nearly six years and 10 fixtures.

The Irish province have not succumbed to the Welsh region since a 23-13 defeat at Rodney Parade in January 2016.

Dragons' most recent victory over an Irish province was a 21-8 win over Connacht in September 2017, although they did draw 32-32 at home to Ulster the following December.

Leinster have lost only once to a Welsh region since September 2018 - 24-19 to Ospreys in the PRO14 in March.

