Emily Ratajkowski is back in Ireland and has shared some personal photos and videos on Instagram highlighting her visit.

“blackberries cows serpent nails and sly,” Ratajkowski captioned her post that she shared with her more than 30 million Instagram followers on August 7.

The post features the model, actress, and author - whose full name is Emily O'Hara Ratajkowski - spending some time in Ireland with her son Sylvester 'Sly' Apollo Bear.

In some of the pictures, Sly is sporting a green "IRELAND" cap.

According to Goss.ie, Lough Bofinne, a popular fishing lake in Co Cork, served as the backdrop for some of the sentimental pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Born in London and primarily raised in California, 32-year-old Ratajkowski has strong Irish roots and has spent plenty of time in Ireland, especially in Co Cork.

"I absolutely love Ireland," the starlet told the Sunday Independent in 2013.

"It's one of the most beautiful places on earth and I have strong ties here.

"Both my grandmothers are from Ireland and I have spent every summer in Bantry since my father, who is an artist, had the romantic idea 20 years ago to buy an old farmhouse on the west coast and renovate it.

"I go back any time I get the opportunity and I have many friends who I still hang out with in the local pubs.

"I have great childhood memories cow-tipping, going off and getting lost in the bog for hours, and coming home covered in dirt.

"I love the pubs – the fact that you can find all ages there. It's so easygoing, an old man could be dancing with a young girl having a bit of fun and no one bats an eyelid. It's so relaxed and everyone is so friendly.

"I'm more of a Smithwick's or Bulmer's girl than a pint of Guinness."

In 2018, Ratajkokwski took to Twitter to congratulate Colaiste Pobail Bheanntrai (Bantry Community College) on winning the All-Ireland championship.

Congratulations Colaiste Pobail Bheanntrai - All Ireland champions! — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) March 13, 2018

Three years later, the Bantry Basketball Club in Co Cork said that Ratajkowski had offered to sponsor one of its youth teams via her clothing brand Inamorata.

Thanks to Emily Ratajkowski @emrata for her new sponsorship of our boys under 15/16 team through her clothing brand @inamoratawoman pic.twitter.com/k4dMby1wkI — Bantry Basketball Club (@bantryhoops) July 21, 2021

Coach Pat Curran told BBC News at the time that Ratajkowski's parents have a home in Bantry and her father John played for the basketball club “about 20 years ago.”

"I was speaking to John the other night so I just said to him if Emily would be interested in sponsoring one of the teams," he said.

"He texted her and she was back within five minutes, saying: 'Absolutely I'd love to do it'.

"They're very decent people."

Curran added that Ratajkowski's "great sense of social justice" made her an inspiration for the club's young players.

"That is very inspirational to young people and it sets a really good example of an equal and accepting society and that's what we strive for in our club.

"There's a lot going on in young people's heads, especially with the closure of sport, the closure of schools [due to the coronavirus lockdown].

"She's someone that they can really look up look up to with her advocacies and how she carries herself - she really encapsulates that ethos of inclusivity."