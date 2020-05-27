Chris O’Dowd is staying socially active on Twitter these days and, for sure, he’s got opinions on a range of subjects, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling President Trump “morbidly obese” last week.

O’Dowd, based in LA by way of County Roscommon, is no Trump fan, but he also didn’t care for Pelosi getting down in the mud with the president who loves to throw muck at his opponents every day.

“I understand why it’s cathartic for people, but the leader of the opposition resorting to calling the sitting president fat feels like such a failure to me,” he tweeted to his nearly 800K followers last week.

“If her objective was to poke his ego while making an important health-care point, surely... “He’s our President, and he’s in an at-risk category, so we worry, but I’ve heard he refuses to wear a face-mask because of what it would do to his make-up, so I guess that’s that” is (a thumbs up).”

Chris O’D is a regular user of Twitter, so he must know that Trump doesn’t ever worry about social media decency. The Bridesmaids star and dad of two has been keeping an eye on what’s going on back home too, and he noted Ireland’s zero COVID death toll on Monday.

“Fox News mocking Biden for wearing a mask on Memorial Day is nauseating but still my head keeps returning to the fact there were ZERO COVID deaths in Ireland today,” he tweeted on Monday.

“People have done so f***ing brilliantly. I hope we don’t lose sight of that. So much sacrifice. For some, heartbreaking loss. But people, for the most part, have really stood up for each other, and that should be the bloody headline.”

