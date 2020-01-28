Ireland’s greatest singers, musicians, and performers will celebrate 15 years of Celtic Woman on an 80-city North American tour with original star Chloë Agnew.

Celtic Woman, the most successful all-female group in Irish history, is celebrating 15 years of awe-inspiring performance with a special tour visiting more than 80 cities in North America from February 27 to June 7. To mark the occasion, Chloë Agnew, one of the beloved original stars of Celtic Woman, is rejoining the group for Celebration – The 15th Anniversary Tour. Tickets are now on sale at CelticWoman.com.

This is a major homecoming for Agnew, who joined the group at the age of 15, performing around the world for a decade, and is featured on 14 albums and DVDs. She returns to the show to celebrate a very special milestone, showcasing the group’s greatest hits from 15 years of inspired live performances, television specials and recordings.

“When Celtic Woman’s journey first started, I was only 15 years old. This year marks 15 years of Celtic Woman and it feels like the right time to come home to where it all began,” said Agnew. “I have loved watching the girls carry on the legacy of Celtic Woman in recent years and I’m so looking forward to bringing back a little piece of the original show into the new one.”

Celtic Woman performances celebrate Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage, presenting Ireland’s finest musical talent in epic stage surroundings for a one-of-a-kind experience. Tara McNeill on fiddle and Irish harp weaves her magic around the spine-tingling voices of Mairéad Carlin, Megan Walsh and now special guest artist Chloë Agnew, telling unique stories of love and loss and hope through songs that transport audiences straight to Ireland. The group also features a 12-piece band and choir chosen from the best of Ireland’s musicians and dancers.

Audiences can expect songs such as the siren call of Orinoco Flow, the playful Teir Abhaile Riu, the uplifting anthem You Raise Me Up, the age-old favorite Danny Boy, and the moving, bagpiper-led Amazing Grace among other showstopping favorites.

For the complete Celebration tour schedule and ticket information, visit www.celticwoman.com/tour-dates.