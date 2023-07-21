Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas are in Ireland - specifically Co Kerry and Co Limerick - this week for a bit of golfing and sightseeing.

“When Irish eyes are smiling,” Zeta-Jones said on her Instagram on July 19, sharing a snap of her and her hubby Michael Douglas at the Tralee Golf Club in Co Kerry.

“A wee trip to the Emerald Isle to sample the links,” she wrote.

“Amazing!!!!!!”

In her Instagram post, Zeta-Jones and Douglas were posing next to the bronze statue of American pro golfer Arnold Palmer, who designed the Tralee Golf Club.

Palmer famously once said about the Irish course: “I designed the first nine [holes] but surely God designed the back nine.”

Of the area, Palmer also said: "I have never come across a piece of land so ideally suited for the building of a golf course."

The Hollywood A-list couple happily obliged for a few photos at the Irish golf club, which said on social media that the husband and wife team "enjoyed a round recently on the links."

It wasn't all just photo ops, however, as evidenced by this follow-up post from Tralee Golf Club showing the actors on the green:

Meanwhile, Zeta-Jones also reportedly shared a picture from the iconic Adare Manor in Co Limerick and a snap from the Lakes of Killarney on her Instagram stories, rounding out what is surely a top-notch Irish visit.