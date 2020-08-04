Aoife Scott will be performing via an exclusive live stream on Wednesday, August 5 at 9 pm IST / 5 pm EST from the wilds of West Clare.

Aoife Scott will be joined by Andy Meaney on guitar and Cathal O Cuiréain on bouzouki and fiddle, as well a surprise special guest, during an exclusive live stream performance from the stunning Loop Head Peninsula in West Clare on August 5.

Wednesday’s concert will be streamed at 9 pm IST / 5 pm EST via a private Facebook group and on a separate page on Aoife Scott’s website. The concert will be only online for 24 hours. Click here to purchase tickets for Wednesday’s event.

This is the second time this summer that Aoife Scott has taken to live stream to perform for her fans that she misses so dearly. The Irish singer-songwriter was meant to be touring in the US this summer, but due to the pandemic, she is still home in Ireland.

On August 4, Aoife Scott performed a special live performance for IrishCentral ahead of her show on Wednesday!

You can take a peek at Aoife Scott’s previous live stream concert here to get a taste of what's in store for August 5:

Aoife Scott - Live Concert Stream For those who missed our last live streamed concert, Here is a little bit of what we got up to... <3 Make sure to get your ticket to join us for our next show... We can't wait to play together again! Roots Room Music Presents : Aoife Scott & Band Live Online Stream from West Clare // Wednesday 5th of August 9pm // Tickets available from www.aoifescott.com/store Exclusive, Multicam, Live Streamed Concert Featuring Andy Meaney on guitar & Cathal Ó Curráin on fiddle/bouzouki - Plus Special Surprise Guest. Join us from our performance on the Loop Head Peninsula, West Clare. Publiée par Aoife Scott sur Mercredi 29 juillet 2020

About Aoife Scott

Born into the legendary Black Family, Aoife is steadily rising to the top of the traditional and folk music scene and has long enjoyed success as an established artist in her own right. Fragile and ethereal one minute and strong and vibrant the next, her dynamic and profound vocals explore the emotional depths of her lyrics, leaving the audience entranced. Aoife has a unique sound, her music has a broad creative scope but is largely influenced by her own roots in folk and traditional Irish music.

Recent accolades include being named Best Folk Act at the Irish Post Music Awards (IRE), beating stiff competition in the category with the legendary Christy Moore, Dublin folk band Lankum, as well as Limerick singer Emma Langford. She also claimed the award of Emerging Artist of the Year at the Live Ireland Awards (US) in June 2018. In 2019, her most recent song “The December Letter” won Single of the Year at the ALSR Celtic Music Awards (US) and was the most played Christmas song on RTE Radio 1 for December 2018.

Her career successes have seen Aoife and her cousins, Róisín O and Danny O Reilly from The Coronas, release their single “Grace” which hit straight into the number 1 slot on iTunes in Ireland. This performance gained half a million views on YouTube with their performance from Kilmainham Gaol as part of Centenary on RTE1.

Aoife’s single “All Along the Wild Atlantic Way” also hit the number 1 slot, knocking Ed Sheeran off the top spot and was named “Song of the Year” at the Irish Folk Music Awards in 2017.

“A fiery passionate young talent springing from a fine musical family. ” — HotPress

"This Irish singer stands out for her beautiful crystal clear warm vocals. Stylistically, she successfully bridges Irish trad, contemporary singer songwriter, and pop." — Folk World.

To learn more about Aoife Scott, check out her website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages.