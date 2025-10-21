Andrew Scott turns 50 on Wednesday, October 21, capping five decades that carried him from Dublin youth theatre and a short stint at Trinity College to the Abbey, the West End and the world’s biggest screens. From the BBC’s "Sherlock" to "All of Us Strangers", "Ripley" and the latest "Knives Out" mystery, the Dubliner has built one of Ireland’s most admired careers on performances that mix technical precision with real emotional nerve.

Andrew Scott grew up in Dublin and quietly built a career that moves effortlessly between stage and screen. He is now one of Ireland’s most admired actors for the way he mixes precision with emotional daring.

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Andrew Scott’s biography is a steady climb from Dublin youth theatre to international recognition. He trained briefly at Trinity College before joining the Abbey Theatre, has won Olivier Awards for his stage work and a BAFTA for television, and first captured global attention as Moriarty in the BBC's "Sherlock". Britannica notes his reputation for carefully constructed performances on stage and screen.

On being Irish, Scott told a recent interviewer, “It’s a really confident time for the Irish, and I’m so proud to be part of that,” which captures how his roots inform his choices. He has said he prefers projects that challenge him.

Looking ahead, Scott remains busy with both big and intimate projects. He recently led "Ripley" and is attached to ensemble features such as "Wake Up Dead Man", the "Knives Out" sequel, and character pieces including "Blue Moon", signaling a mix of franchise scale and the small dramas that have defined his best work.

Below, we take a look at some of Andrew Scott's most famous movies and TV shows:

"All of Us Strangers"

"All of Us Strangers" finds Scott at the center of a melancholic romance playing Adam, a lonely screenwriter who reconnects with the ghosts of his past and opens to possibility in a performance critics called devastatingly tender. Both Scott and fellow Irishman Paul Mescal received high praise for their performances.

"Fleabag"

"Fleabag" season two showcased Scott as the priest, a role that transformed him into a cultural phenomenon with its mix of wit and vulnerability, and has a high critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes for the season. His turn there won wide praise and several award nominations.

"Ripley"

"Ripley" gave Scott the title role of Tom Ripley in a limited series that many reviewers called electrifying and unsettling, and the Showtime adaptation earned strong attention on Rotten Tomatoes for its performances and stylish tension. Scott also served as a producer on the series.

"Swallows and Amazons"

"Swallows and Amazons" cast Scott as the mysterious Lazlow, who adds adult intrigue to a family adventure, a film that reviewers praised for its nostalgic warmth and which holds a favorable Tomatometer rating.

"Pride"

"Pride" features Scott as Gethin Roberts in the moving true story about solidarity between activists and striking miners, and the film remains a crowd-pleaser and is truly uplifting.

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* This article was originally published in 2025 and updated in 2026.