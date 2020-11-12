The Center for Irish Studies at Villanova University, in partnership with the College for Professional Studies, will be offering a seven-week online language course in the spring semester of 2021.

Villanova University's Center for Irish Studies, together with the College for Professional Studies, has launched enrolment for their new online Irish language course beginning Mon, Jan 25, 2021, at 6pm. To register, visit irishstudies.villanova.edu.

Whether you're a student right now or you've been out of education for years this seven-week online course is aimed at a wider global community who dream of learning a new language. As a heritage language, the popularity of Irish is growing quickly in North America.

This course is designed to get the students speaking Irish from lesson one. The course's teacher Arlene O'Malley explained that "students will be exposed to all dialects of Irish with a particular focus on Munster Irish as I am from County Limerick."

This is a fantastic opportunity to learn Irish in a relaxed and fun environment with an experienced and enthusiastic teacher. With the small class number, each student will get individual attention and a program that meets their specific needs.

How the Irish language course will work

The on-line course will be capped at 16 students and will meet synchronously, via Zoom, once a week (Monday 6pm – 7.30pm). There will also be a weekly program of asynchronous work, including weekly pronunciation tutorial office hours, and access to the Center for Irish Studies events.

The textbook used will be Gaeilge Gan Stró and each student will be provided with a copy. Supplementary material from www.teg.ie and teacher-designed tasks and activities will also be incorporated.

The topics covered in this course will be:

- Meeting people (bualadh le daoine)

- Your background and where you live (cúlra agus áit cónaithe)

- The family (an teaghlach)

- The house and accommodation (an teach agus lóistín)

- Pastimes (caitheamh aimsire).

The seven-week program costs $750. Costs vary if the student is taking the course for credit.

Following this course, there will be the option to continue for another seven weeks to complete the beginner's #2 program.

To register, visit irishstudies.villanova.edu.

Follow the Villanova University Center for Irish Studies on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.