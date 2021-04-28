The US has a lot to thank the Irish for but here are our top ten choices of the amazing ways in which the Irish have enriched life in America.

She starred in “The Quiet Man”, the Irish movie that has captured the hearts of millions of Irish Americans and will continue to do so forever. The world was much saddened to hear of her death earlier this year but we will always have her great movies.

Waterford Crystal

For generations the embodiment of the best that Ireland could offer and produce. Still number one on most Irish Americans' gift list.

Riverdance

In 1994, the Eurovision Song Contest introduced the seven-minute performance Riverdance, starring Michael Flatley and Jean Butler, to the world. Irish dancing was suddenly launched into the mainstream for a new awakening, the influence of which is still being felt today.

“Danny Boy”

Love it or hate it, it has become the needed adjunct to many Irish gatherings, combining sentimentality and sadness at our historic plight.

Her books were the “Fifty Shades of Grey” of their day and still are massively popular with Irish American women and “chick-lit” seekers.

Bono

The quintessential rock star has retained his massive appeal but has always underscored his Irishness to American audiences.

The black brew embodies Ireland for millions of Irish Americans and is associated with good cheer and a fine time.

Jameson

Coming up fast, the Irish whiskey has bewitched Lady Gaga and millions of other Americans as it takes off.

This movie is nowhere as popular as “The Quiet Man” but it absorbed millions of Americans who saw it and encouraged them to visit Ireland.

Brown bread/soda bread

The humble Irish staples have continued to grab the loving attention of millions of Irish in America who want a taste of the old sod - literally.

* Originally published December 2014.