Winter can be a costly time for home energy bills but these handy tips will have you saving the pennies!

If you ever find yourself living in Ireland during the winter, it's important to know the best ways to deal with the colder months and how small differences can lead to big changes in your household energy bills.

Power to Switch is here to share their simple but effective tips that will put you back in control of your home energy costs.

Using less energy

- Turn off lights you aren’t using and use natural light during the day

- Push furniture away from radiators to prevent heat from being caught behind

- When cooking, make the most of microwaves, slow cookers, and toasters, all of which use less energy than the cooker

- When increasing the thermostat, try one degree at a time

- Swap out normal bulbs for energy-saving LEDs

- Turn off heating when you’re not at home, and time it to only come on an hour before you’re home

- Turn off plugs you’re not using or when devices are fully charged, as it can still drain small amounts of electricity

- Close curtains in the evening to keep heat in

- Try another layer, hot water bottle, or a hot cup of tea before reaching for the thermostat

- Run full loads in your dishwasher and washing machine

- Switch energy deal - this can be the quickest and easiest way to save money

Make investments in energy saving

- Use smart lights to come on with timers, rather than running them all the time, particularly porch or hall lights you leave on when you go out

- Update your boiler

- Draught-proof your chimney

- Install new insulation

- Install double or triple glazed windows

- Install solar panels

