You cannot merely upload videos and expect to attract a lot of viewers and subscribers. Several factors and techniques must be considered to make your channel more attractive to your target audience.

First, you must figure out what kind of video content to create. Are your videos merely going to promote your brand, or will they be educational or entertaining videos? If you’re promoting your brand, see if you can incorporate some educational or fun content into them. Your audience will not find your YouTube channel on a Google search if you don’t have content that benefits them somehow.

Do you need more tips? Below are the top 7 tips to make your YouTube videos rank on Google.

Buy YouTube views

When you have a new YouTube channel, it could take months or years to get it off the ground. An easy way to boost your channel ranking is to buy YouTube views cheap. Some vendors will send real people to watch your YouTube videos in exchange for a small fee (e.g., $6.99 for 1,000 views).

Paid views won’t convert into subscribers and likes automatically. You still need to give people a reason to like and subscribe. If you took our initial advice and created exciting videos for your channel, your paid views should convert into subscribers and likes quickly.

Of course, you could take your investment a step further and purchase subscribers and likes as well. But start with paid views because it will make the subscribers and likes come more naturally afterwards. Not only that, but the Google and YouTube search bots are less likely to flag your channel.

Video meta data

One thing to remember is that YouTube is a subsidiary of Google. If you learn how to enter the proper title, description, and tags for each YouTube video that you upload, the videos will rank faster on Google. It is a form of search engine optimization, but the difference is that you’re doing it for a YouTube video rather than a webpage.

Each time you upload a video, you’ll be asked to fill in the information about it. Since YouTube doesn’t know what your video contains, it scans your video file’s metadata to retrieve information about it. For example, the default video name is taken from the video file name. YouTube will also examine the tags, comments, and subtitles attached to the file.

Right-click on the video file from your laptop or desktop computer and left-click on Properties. Choose the “Details” tab, and you will see a list of metadata for the file. If the categorized rows are blank, fill in those rows with SEO information for the video. Enter the title, tags, description, comments and so on.

When you upload the video, YouTube will detect this information and plug it into the system. Then it will rank better on Google.

Create a playlist

So many YouTube content creators forget about the playlists feature. When you upload a bunch of different videos, you can categorize the videos with similar content into playlists. The YouTube algorithm has a better chance of knowing what your videos are about when put into playlists.

That way, it is easier for your target audience to find those videos when they conduct a search on Google or YouTube. This translates to more views, likes, and hopefully, more subscribers. Just make sure you fill in all the information about your playlist when you create it.

YouTube will ask you to create keywords, descriptions and titles for your playlists. It is the same information you fill out for a video. But for a playlist, the information must describe the overall theme of its listed videos. Use keywords and phrases that represent the niche of the videos.

Make your videos at least 60 seconds

The YouTube algorithm focused on views originally. Google would rank videos higher in the search results pages if they got more views. But there have been changes to the algorithm in recent years which have added more requirements for ranking videos better. One requirement concerns the length of the videos.

Make sure you create videos that are at least 60 seconds long. Videos shorter than 60 seconds come across as spam to the algorithm. YouTube favors videos that are longer because people will spend more time watching them. As the “minutes watched” add up on your videos faster, Google will start to rank them higher.

That is why trending videos appear on the top of Google. They are videos that get shared with lots of people and accumulate millions of minutes watched within a few days. Google will always favor videos with a lot of watchers in shorter timeframes. If you can create a trending video, you will enjoy more traffic to your YouTube channel than you ever had before.

Video description and tags

The metadata of the file is not the only thing you need to worry about with your uploads. When you upload a video to YouTube, it will ask you to enter a title, description and tags on the upload screen.

Do not just enter any tags. Perform keyword research to discover the most popular keywords of your niche. Plug these keywords into the tags section of the upload page. Put these keywords in your description too, but make sure they’re entered naturally as part of the conversation. Don’t just paste the keywords in the description or else your YouTube account will get flagged.

Post videos on social media

Google is very friendly to social media marketing. If you post embedded YouTube videos on your social media pages and group pages, the videos will gain a higher rank in Google. Get into the habit of sharing the link or embedding your video each time you upload one.

You can post your videos on the Facebook Fan Page, Facebook Groups, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn Groups. Since these platforms already have a high Google rank, your embedded videos will be the equivalent of high-quality backlinks to your YouTube channel. Google will love it.

Fill-out the channel page content

Another thing people forget about is the channel page content. YouTube lets you add custom art, links, and a description for your channel. We recommend you add your social media profile links to your channel. It will help the Google algorithm to associate those social media pages with your YouTube channel. Then people will find a list of all those pages when they search for content in the same niche.

It is also helpful to subscribe to other YouTube channels that are similar to yours. A list of the channels that you follow will show up on your own channel page. Google will pick up on that as an association between your channel and those other channels, especially if they follow your channel too. That will help you immensely with your Google rank.